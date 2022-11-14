Coby White is a potential trade candidate for the Chicago Bulls here in 2022

The Chicago Bulls have had a rough start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They’re performing well under expectations, as they currently sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings. There’s been a multitude of problems on both sides of the ball, as the blame can’t all be placed on one person. However with that being said, a trade could likely in the coming weeks.

Coby White is a name that has been brought up in the recent months as a trade candidate. It was reported this morning by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto that rival executives believe that White could very likely be on the move this winter, as the Chicago Bulls have a sort of logjam at the guard position.

Coby White’s role and production have declined for the third straight season thus far, and according to rival executives he is a trade candidate for the Chicago Bulls looking ahead before the deadline. I’d keep your eyes on that for sure. -Michael Scotto via the HoopsHype podcast

Now this shouldn’t be much of shock to anyone, Coby White has been extremely inconsistent during his first couple of years in the league. He’s set to hit RFA in 2023, and with his up and down performance and trouble staying on the court, look for the Chicago Bulls to likely stay away from any sort of extension this off-season. With the emergence of Ayo Dosunmu and looming return of Lonzo Ball it really doesn’t make any sense to extend him.

A trade could help Chicago get a much needed bench piece

Now in terms of a return for White, the Bulls could definitely use another wing off the bench. I mean what team couldn’t? They seem set at the guard and center position, so another 3 and D type reserve would be the best bet. I wrote about some potential packages for Coby White this off-season as I could see this coming after the signing of Goran Dragic. Some of those ideas include guys that may have more value now as White has had a rough start to the year.

At the very least, the Chicago Bulls could get a couple late picks back. If they hold out and wait until the deadline, a rebuilding team could swoop in and offer a valuable veteran. At this point it’s tough to see where the season is heading, but I believe Coby White will be moved in the coming months, or maybe even weeks.

