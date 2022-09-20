Robert Quinn it seems is getting more likely to be traded by the day and the rumors surrounding him don’t seem to be going away.

Albert Breer of the Monday Morning Quarterback NFL column seems to think Robert Quinn will be the first player traded before the NFL trade deadline. Quinn seems like an even more logical candidate to be traded by the Bears now, than before the season began.

Someone just asked Albert Breer who he thinks the first player traded during the season is and the first name he said was Robert Quinn — Dustin Regan-Padilla (@dustinregpad) September 20, 2022

Dominique Robinson showed up with 1.5 sacks in his debut against the 49ers in week 1. Trevis Gipson followed up Robinson by racking up two sacks in week 2 against the Green Bay Packers. Combine those two defensive ends with quality play from Al-Quadin Muhammed and the Bears have a threesome of defensive ends that make Robert Quinn more expendable than he was at the beginning of the season.

With Gipson continuing his growth and Robinson showing he belongs in the NFL, the Bears have two players who represent the future for the new defense.

Robert Quinn does not, despite the fact that he still remains a pass-rushing force. Typically you don’t trade a player who is productive, but Quinn has a history of injuries, still has enough in the tank to add value to a playoff contender, and the Bears need draft capital.

When you consider all of the pluses and minuses, emerging young pass rushers, stable backup, and a need for draft capital, Quinn could be traded sooner rather than later.

