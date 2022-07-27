Rod Marinelli gave the 2022 Chicago Bears a speech ahead of the season

Former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Rod Marinelli is considered by new head coach Matt Eberflus to be his mentor.

During rookie mini-camp Marinelli came in and gave a speech to the players that served as a history lesson of the Chicago Bears and a motivational speech to getting ready to be an NFL player no matter what you feel like your own personal limitations are.

Marinelli’s speech covered it all and truly sets the tone of precedent for being a member of the Chicago Bears. It’s a brand new era in Chicago and every player will have a chance to earn his spot on the roster. More than anything it serves as an opportunity to the new players on the roster to start their own legacy as a member of the Bears.

Their time to compete is now, their chance to earn a spot on the roster is now and it begins today with the first day of the 2022 Chicago Bears training camp at Halas Hall.

