Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams has a new favorite target

DJ Moore is the No. 1 wide receiver on the Chicago Bears‘ preseason depth chart, but he has a challenger for the job in training camp.

Second-year wide receiver Rome Odunze has been turning heads at practices this month. The No. 9 pick in the 2024 draft appears to be the favorite target of the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, Caleb Williams.

The Chicago Bears might have a new No. 1 WR

Per Zack Pearson of Bear Report, Odunze and Williams have been on the same page for most of camp and he was the favorite target during a positive showing for the offense and its starting quarterback at Thursday’s practice.

“Throughout camp, Odunze has slowly been getting better and better,” Pearson wrote. “There have been very few days when he and Williams haven’t been on the same page. But when that happens, they quickly respond.

“That’s the case this week. During Monday’s practice, the two just weren’t on the same page. Now, in back-to-back practices on Wednesday and Thursday, they were. It’s that consistency that matters.”

Rome Odunze is battling DJ Moore for targets

In another telling note from Pearson, Moore caught a touchdown pass during a 7-on-7 drill in the red zone that “felt like for the first time in a while.” Moore and Williams struggled to connect during their pregame workout with head coach Ben Johnson on Saturday.

That doesn’t mean Moore won’t receive an ample amount of targets from Williams, but he might not be the singular focus he was in the last two seasons. Moore was pretty much the offense in 2023, and the Bears lived and died by how he played in 2024.

The Bears are tinkering with the offense to try and find ways to get the ball in Moore’s hands, including drawing up plays with him in the backfield.

As a top-10 pick, Odunze had an underwhelming rookie season, recording 54 receptions for 734 yards and three touchdowns. The reports coming out of camp are a positive sign for the future of the offense, and the Bears can only hope he blossoms into a true No. 1 receiver by January.

