REPORT: Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze has hamstring issue

The Chicago Bears had three draft picks practicing on Saturday, Day 2 of their rookie minicamp–one of them is a punter. The Bears’ selection with the No. 9 pick, Rome Odunze, missed Saturday’s practice.

A couple of Chicago Bears rookies are dealing with injuries

When the Bears drafted offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie, they knew he was dealing with a quad injury. Head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Amegadjie would miss OTAs in May and June. The Bears hope to have him back for training camp in late July.

Rome Odunze missed Saturday’s practice

According to Courtney Cronin with ESPN, Oduze did not practice on Saturday due to hamstring tightness.

Rome Odunze won't practice today at rookie minicamp due to hamstring tightness. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) May 11, 2024

It’s unclear when the Bears expect Odunze to return to practice. The Bears’ next practice (for the voluntary portion of OTAs) will be May 20.

The Bears only had three draft picks practicing on Saturday

The Bears’ only draft picks from April participating in Saturday’s practice were quarterback Caleb Williams, defensive end Austin Booker, and punter Tory Taylor. The Bears officially signed Taylor, their fourth-round pick, to his rookie contract on Saturday morning.

