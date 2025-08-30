Chicago Bears have a surprise leader emerging on offense

The Chicago Bears new coaching staff wanted to show their roster what they expected during the offseason while they groomed leaders for the upcoming season. The Bears have a second-year player standing out as a leader after training camp.

Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Chicago’s No. 9 pick in the 2024 draft has been a pleasant surprise in that area this summer.

Rome Odunze is taking on a leadership role

“Second-year wideout Rome Odunze has taken on more of a natural leadership role, which has impressed those in every corner of the building,” Howe wrote. “The No. 9 pick of the 2024 draft quietly tallied just 54 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns last season, but he’s growing in new coach Ben Johnson’s system on and off the field.

“The Bears believe it’s important for quarterback Caleb Williams to have leadership support within other positional groups.

The Chicago Bears needed new leadership

Given Odunze’s youth and lack of stats in 2024, one would have thought he’d take a backseat in Year 2 with veteran DJ Moore on the roster. Oduzne appears to be more of a quiet player, especially when he talks to the media.

Inside the locker room, Odunze is taking on a role that needs to take over as a former first-round pick. Based on reports coming out of training camp, the Washington Huskies’ standout is becoming Williams’ favorite target for deep passes and inside the red zone.

After a 5-12 season that saw the locker room implode amid former head coach Matt Eberflus’ incompetence, the Bears needed young blood to take a more active role to improve the culture. Odunze is ready to take on that task, and it’s a good sign for the offense before the regular season.

