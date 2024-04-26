Newest Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze thinks offense is capable of “special things”

Rome Odunze is promisingly confident in his new team

Talent isn’t in question when it comes to the Chicago Bears’ newest wide receiver Rome Odunze. But he is showing signs of being a great locker-room presence for the Bears as well. He’s already done plenty of connecting with his new quarterback Caleb Williams during the draft. The young receiver will join Keenan Allen and DJ Moore in what will be one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL.

It’s a good sign for Chicago Bears fans that he is excited to play with other exceptional wide receivers. Rome Odunze may not get as many targets in Chicago as he may have in other landing spots playing with two other stud wide receivers. But I believe that in the long run, this will benefit the Chicago Bears and Rome Odunze.

Rome Odunze on joining forces with Caleb Williams, DJ Moore and Keenan Allen: "I think we can do special things." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) April 26, 2024

Chicago Bears achieve goal of setting Caleb Williams up for success with Rome Odunze

The most important player the Chicago Bears have acquired in the off-season is unquestionably the new face of the franchise Caleb Williams. The Bears surely had Williams in mind when adding any player to the offense during this off-season. Williams was visibly pleased after hearing the Bears drafted Rome Odunze at No.9. Williams had previously said that he hoped the Bears drafted either his former teammate or one of the top receivers with their second first-round pick.

It could be argued that the Chicago Bears have done the best job of improving their team, especially considering the struggles they faced last year. Bears fans will have plenty to be excited about for the upcoming NFL season, while Rome Odunze and Caleb Williams will look to live up to the hype.

