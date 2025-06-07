Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze made surprise football decision

The Chicago Bears are hoping for bigger and better things for Rome Odunze under head coach Ben Johnson in 2025. The No. 9 pick in the 2024 draft had a solid rookie campaign, recording 54 receptions for 734 yards, and three touchdowns.

While those numbers aren’t terrible, rookies Brian Thomas Jr., Malik Nabers, Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey, and Marvin Harrison Jr. all earned more receiving yards. The first four names on that list earned 1,000+ yards.

Of course, those players weren’t splitting up targets with DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and Cole Kmet. While the Bears added a first-round tight end (Colston Loveland) and second-round wide receiver (Luther Burden III) to their pass-catching roster in April’s draft, Odunze should see his numbers increase in Year 2.

Rome Odunze made a surprise decision

Odunze is certainly going to be putting in the work to become a top receiver in the league. Per Zack Pearson of Bear Report, the Washington Huskies standout plans to attend voluntary practices next week.

“With just a week left of offseason practices before training camp, Rome Odunze says he will be here next week. Interesting,” Pearson posted on X.

With just a week left of offseason practices before training camp, Rome Odunze says he will be here next week. Interesting. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) June 5, 2025

It’s unclear if Caleb Williams will join

Next week’s practices are labeled for rookies, but sometimes younger players volunteer to gain extra reps before entering the dead period. Odunze is taking the noble approach by trying to learn as much as he can in June before training camp competition gets serious in July.

It’s unclear if quarterback Caleb Williams will attend those practices. Again, Odunze’s decision to attend those practices comes as a surprise–it wouldn’t be expected for Williams to show up with Odunze and a bunch of rookies. After all, Burden and Loveland are still on the mend from injuries this spring.

Odunze is showing Johnson’s staff and the Bears he’s serious about getting better this year. Maybe Johnson will work harder on getting Odunze the ball in the upcoming season.

