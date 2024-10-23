romThe Chicago Bears are returning from their bye week this week, as they will begin practicing for their Week 8 opponent the Washington Commanders. Although all eyes will be on rookie quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, Sunday’s game will feature a third a top ten draft selection who was taken in the 2024 NFL Draft in wide receiver Rome Odunze. Odunze was viewed as one of the best pass-catching prospects available in this year’s draft, and despite flying under the radar in his first six games, he could be in store for a highly product remainder of the season.

Rome Odunze has been silently productive while not yet showing off his true potential

In his first six games of 2024, Rome Odunze has caught 17 passes, generated 246 receiving yards, and has recorded one touchdown receptions. Although Odunze hasn’t had any highlight reel catches in the games he has played, he has been a consistent and reliable target in Chicago’s offense. In the Bears’ last three games, the rookie pass-catcher has recorded at least one reception of ten yards or more.

What is promising about Odunze’s consistent production despite no eye-popping numbers since his Week 3 performance against the Indianapolis Colts, has been a silent ability to get open because of his quality route-running rather than his athleticism. In Chicago’s first six games, Rome Odunze has yet to have a highlight 50/50 catch where he out muscled a defender for the ball or outran a defender to gain separation. During his time in college at Washington, the rookie was consistently creating significant plays by outbattling or outrunning defenders to create highlight catches.

Given how Chicago’s passing offense has steadily grown over the past four weeks under Williams pair with the rookie’s ability to distribute the ball evenly to all of the skilled pass-catchers on offense, it is likely opposing defenders will begin to forget about Odunze. Against the Rams, Panthers, Jaguars, the Bears’ offensive unit has had a different player finish with a team high in receptions in each contest, demonstrating fair distribution, but also an ability to not rely on just one player to make all the plays. DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet, and Rome Odunze have all either had multi-touchdown games or 100-yard receiving games so far in 2024.

Although the distribution amongst the pass-catchers is terrific for Chicago’s offense and their rookie quarterback, it isn’t good for Odunze’s production level. Despite his 100-yard receiving game against Indianapolis, the rookie wide receiver hasn’t had a contest with more than 40 receiving yards. This isn’t Rome Odunze’s fault or an issue of him facing a rookie learning curve, but more so because of a crowded set of highly skilled pass-catchers where one player may stand out one week and a different one the next.

Rome Odunze has a chance to be highly productive against several of the Bears’ upcoming opponents

Coming out of their bye week, the Bears will have a string of upcoming opponents who have pass defenses that are very susceptible to giving up a lot passing yards to opposing offenses. The Bears will play the Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, and Green Bay Packers. Each of Chicago’s next four opponents have allowed over 300 yards passing to opposing quarterbacks they have faced, while Williams has recorded 300 yard passing contests in a third of the games he has played in.

With many analysts expecting significant improvement from Williams coming off the bye week and having two weeks to practice and study game film, there should be the same level of expectation for Rome Odunze at the wide receiver position. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron could be inclined to start utilizing the rookie wide receiver on the outside instead of inside at the slot position, allowing for him to go deep more often and display his superb ability to win on contested catches. Through Chicago’s first six games, the two rookies have hooked up for a few passing plays of 25 yards or more, but have had more misses along with not having a single contested throw and catch between the two.

There is a likely chance that we can see multiple 100-yard receiving games from Rome Odunze before the end of season, given who the Bears will play along with how Williams has been progressing at the quarterback position. Additionally, we could likely see a vast amount of highlight catches from Odunze compared to what we have seen so far. Waldron could call a fade pass in a goal-line situation where Chicago’s rookie wide receiver is able to highpoint a ball and win against a cornerback in the endzone.

There is no issue with what has been so far from Odunze as his inability to standout on offense isn’t an issue given the immense amount of talent he is a part of on offense. Rome Odunze has not disappointed at all as drop catches or an inability to execute his role on offense have not been an issue whatsoever. Being able to succeed due to an understanding of Waldron’s offense and getting separation via quality route-running is going to enable Chicago’s rookie wide receiver to start dominating with his athletic capabilities, not just for the remainder of 2024, but long-term for years to come.

