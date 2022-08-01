Rookie EDGE Dominique Robinson turning heads at Bears training camp

The Bears have hit on a lot of late round draft picks lately. Eddie Jackson, Bilal Nichols, Trevis Gipson, and Tarik Cohen (before the injuries) headline just a few. 2022 fifth-round pick Dominique Robinson could be the next to join the growing list. He has made a positive early impression on not only coaches but fellow teammates. While most of the focus has been on secondary rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker, it’s worth taking the time to learn about Robinson.

Slated as an EDGE, Robinson played multiple positions before settling on the line. He started off as a QB then switched to WR before finally finding his groove as an EDGE. Now, with his position solidified, Robinson has been better equipped to handle challenges that come his way. Moreover, his quick adaptation skills and understanding of the game has DC Alan Williams eager to see Robinson’s impact. Here’s what he had to say about the Bears rookie:

Every day is a new day for him. There’s something that comes up that he goes, ‘OK, we need to teach you that or read your keys a little bit better,’ but the next day it’s corrected. So, it’s nice when you have a player that maybe makes a mistake Day 1, you correct it in the meeting, and then Day 2 he fixes it when it comes up again. That’s the sign of a guy that’s going to be OK, a guy that’s a professional.

Coaches aren’t the only ones raving about the rook. Fellow teammate Trevis Gipson, who broke out last season, also shares his excitement about Robinson.

He’s a great student of the game, comes into work, never late, always has his playbook in his hand, is eager to learn. Sort of reminds me of me, honestly. Fifth-round pick, chip on his shoulder, dominating practice every day and still looking to get better anywhere he can.

With Robert Quinn and others getting most of the reps on the line, don’t expect a huge contribution from Robinson during his rookie campaign. He will get snaps but this season will be about developing his talent and turning him into the player the Bears believe he can be.

