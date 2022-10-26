Robert Quinn was traded today to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick and as news of the trade Roquan Smith was at the podium giving his weekly press conference.

Roquan Smith is now the man in charge on defense after the Robert Quinn trade. Smith had a visceral reaction to the news that Robert Quinn had been traded. Smith choked up knowing that a man that he looked up to during his time in Chicago was now headed to Philadelphia to chase a Super Bowl with the undefeated Eagles.

Roquan Smith: “I have a great deal of respect for that guy. … Damn. Crazy.” Really tough moment to witness. pic.twitter.com/1RNHrOnGiZ — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 26, 2022

The news broke before the Bears had a chance to let players in the locker room know what had happened. Roquan Smith had a genuine reaction that should be applauded. Smith’s reaction speaks volumes on what Quinn has meant to the Bears. Quinn has been the ultimate pro and his leadership has been unquestioned since he arrived in Chicago.

It’s tough to see Smith upset like he has, but it does mean the Bears have a lot of confidence in rookie Dominique Robinson to come in and start and continue to develop the way he has this year.

