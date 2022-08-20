After a brief hold-in, Chicago Bears star Linebacker Roquan Smith is back at practice.

Roquan Smith has reportedly started practicing today. Despite his trade request, Smith still attended games and practices as a nonparticipant. Smith submitted his official trade request on August 9th, and tons of rumors and speculations began to fly in.

It now seems possible that Roquan may be ready to put any contract disagreements behind him, at least for now. Although he didn’t practice in full, the commitment to the team is encouraging.

Bears LB Roquan Smith practiced for the first time in camp today. He had been sitting out because of his “hold in” for a new deal. Smith took part in all stretches and individual drills today. He didn’t take part in team drills. Smith is expected to speak to the media later. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 20, 2022

Brad Biggs recently mentioned that Roquan Smith returning could be a possibility. Now, with Smith participating in practice, it seems that the Bears and Roquan might be able to put this saga behind him. Whether any progress has been made on a potential contract has yet to be seen. Either way, this is surely a step in the right direction.

Roquan Smith rejoining the team in practice opens up different uncertainties. Is Roquan ramping up towards being a full participant? How quickly can he get up to speed with the team’s new defensive philosophy? Will his game and skillset seamlessly translate over? With the regular season quickly approaching, Bears fans will have a close eye on their star linebacker.

One thing that’s for certain, the Bears just got a boost with the return of their defensive leader.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE