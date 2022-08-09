Linebacker Roquan Smith has requested a trade from the Chicago Bears

Roquan Smith the best defensive player on the team and heart of the Chicago Bears defense has officially requested a trade out of Chicago after a lengthy contract hold out and failed negotiations. Roquan Smith is serving as his own agent and released a statement via Ian Rapoport.

#Bears All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2022

Some of the terms of the deal that has forced Smith into requesting a trade were also released and puts the onus squarely on Ryan Poles.

More frustrations:

— The backloaded offer, which wouldn’t make him the highest paid in actual salary, included proposed de-escalators that not a single player out of the 94 non-QB, $15M+ contracts has. He was offended.

— The deal would hurt the LB market as a whole. https://t.co/E3tqyU6eAe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2022

Smith is making a power play here, one that could blow up in his face or it could expose the inner workings of the Bears ownership and front office. The proposal seems unprecedented with the de-escalations within the contract. He feels rightfully insulted and wants out of Chicago.

Smith did leave the door open for a return to Chicago stating that it can be salvaged perhaps if the McCaskey family gets involved.

The linebacker is the heart of the Bears’ defense and the Bears recently signed two more linebackers because there is a wide open competition in his absence. There basically is no other linebacker besides Smith.

