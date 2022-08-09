With Roquan Smith’s future with the Chicago Bears hanging in the balance, we take a look at some of his most impressive accomplishments.

Roquan Smith is already one of the most dominant linebackers in the league. At only 25 years old, he has put together an extensive list of jaw-dropping accomplishments. Let’s take a look at some of the most impressive ones.

On November 28th, 2019, The Chicago Bears took down the Detroit Lions 24-20. This win brought the Bears back to a .500 record at 6-6, but they couldn’t have done it without countless impact plays from Roquan Smith. In the game, Roquan Smith became just the just 3rd player in NFL history to record 15 tackles and 2 sacks in the one game.

Yesterday #Bears LB Roquan Smith became the third player in NFL history to record at least 15 tackles and two sacks in a game, joining the Bengals' Vincent Rey and the 49ers' Patrick Willis. — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) November 29, 2019

Bears history is loaded with all-time great linebackers. With only four seasons under his belt, Roquan is already becoming one of them. When the book on last season closed, Roquan Smith became the first player to record at least 100 tackles in each of his first four seasons since Lance Briggs. Hopefully, Roquan Smith can keep this streaking going for the Bears. He’s made it clear that he wants to be in Chicago, despite requesting a trade.

Linebacker Roquan Smith is the first Chicago Bears player to record at least 100 tackles in each of his first four seasons since Lance Briggs in 2003-2006. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) December 21, 2021

It doesn’t stop there. The young linebacker has cemented himself next to an all-time great with this next achievement. It was recently pointed out by CBS Sports– that Roquan Smith is one of two players in league history to record 300 tackles and 30 tackles for loss in a two-year span.

Last two players with 300+ tackles and 30+ tackles for loss in a 2-year span in NFL history: Roquan Smith (2020-2021)

Ray Lewis (1999-2000) That's called dominance 😤 pic.twitter.com/ZluavM3M7J — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 19, 2022

The history of the Chicago Bears spans over 100 years. There are franchise records that have been well-established for decades. Last season, Roquan Smith surpassed Brian Urlacher’s career-high in tackles which was 157. Suprassing the mark landed Roquan in 2nd place for the franchise’s record for most tackles in a season. He ended up finishing the season with 163. The extra week helped him reach that point last season, but reaching that mark remains incredibly impressive.

You can see Brian Urlacher’s reaction to Roquan Smith’s trade request here.

Also worth noting: #Bears LB Roquan Smith surpassed Brian Urlacher's career-high total in tackles today and now has 157 tackles this year. He's 32 away from Dante Jones' franchise record, but Roquan now has the 2nd-most tackles in team history. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 2, 2022

It’s unclear whether Roquan will remain with the Bears at this point. GM Ryan Poles has made it clear that he wants Roquan in Chicago, and Roquan has made it clear that he wants to remain in Chicago. You can view Smith’s full statement here. With the regular season quickly approaching, Poles and the front office will have to figure things out quick if they want to keep Roquan Smith.

