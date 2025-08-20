Chicago Bears officially sign familar face after running back’s injury

The Chicago Bears worked out three running backs on Tuesday, and they’re signing the one with prior experience with the team.

Per Courtney Cronin of ESPN, the Bears placed Deion Hankins on injured reserve and signed Royce Freeman.

“Deion Hankins, who exited the Bears-Bills game after getting hurt, was placed on injured reserve,” Cronin posted on X. “The Bears signed veteran RB Royce Freeman to the 90-man roster.”

The Chicago Bears are adding Royce Freeman again

The Denver Broncos selected Freeman as a third-round pick in 2018. He has appeared in 79 games and started nine games. He’s rushed 471 times for 1,472 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Bears signed Freeman to the practice squad in December. He was then signed to the Los Angeles Rams practice squad in January. He last played a regular-season game in 2023, when he added 317 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games for the Rams.

With Freeman’s experience, he could be an interesting candidate to make the practice squad this season. With the Bears’ lack of depth at running back, he could see playing time at some point if he stays with Chicago during the season.

Hankins is an undrafted free agent out of Texas State. The five-foot-11, 226-pound running back recorded 10 carries for 33 yards and added one reception for a four-yard touchdown in the preseason. He faced an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster and practice squad.

