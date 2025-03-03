Chicago Blackhawks looking to trade center amid ‘career’ season

The Chicago Blackhawks took care of their main piece of business before the March 7 trade deadline, sending veteran defenseman Seth Jones and a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in exchange for goaltender Spencer Knight and a 2026 first-round pick.

Having the league’s second-worst record at 18-35-1, the Blackhawks should be attempting more trades before the deadline as the team continues to rebuild.

The Chicago Blackhawks have another piece to trade

Per a piece by Chris Johnston and Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic on what they’re hearing the approach is for each team before the trade deadline, the Blackhawks have a piece that could be of interest to a contender, center Ryan Donato.

“Kyle Davidson got a massive piece of business off his plate by trading dispirited defenseman Seth Jones to Florida on Saturday night, freeing himself up to focus on other moves ahead of the deadline,” per The Athletic. “The Blackhawks have a highly coveted rental in Ryan Donato, who is having a career season, plus a slew of other veterans on expiring contracts who won’t be in nearly as much demand.

“It’s worth noting that while Chicago has oodles of cap space to potentially take on another team’s cap casualty with a sweetener, it does not have any remaining salary retention spots to deploy this season.”

Ryan Donato should fetch interest

At 28, the No. 56 pick in the 2014 draft by the Boston Bruins has the third-most points (43) for the Blackhawks this season. The six-foot, 192-pound center has 21 goals and 22 assists in 58 games. His previous best season came in 2021-22 when he scored 31 points in 74 games for the Seattle Kraken.

Donato signed a two-year deal with Chicago worth $4 million in 2023. It would make sense for Chicago to try and get something in return for Donato while his stock is high.

