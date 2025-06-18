Chicago Blackhawks make $16 million decision on veteran

The Chicago Blackhawks entered the offseason knowing they had a few key contracts to deal with after they found a head coach. With Jeff Blashill officially replacing Luke Richardson as head coach, general manager Kyle Davidson has to decide how he wants to proceed with Connor Bedard, who is eligible for a contract extension this summer.

On Wednesday, the Blackhawks took care of another question they had on the roster. With Chicago wanting to add quality talent in free agency or via trade, Davidson needed to make a decision on veteran forward Ryan Donato.

The Chicago Blackhawks extended Ryan Donato’s contract

Per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN, the Blackhawks extended Donato for four seasons at $4 million per year, which comes out to a $16 million extension with two weeks before he was set to hit free agency.

“The Chicago Blackhawks have signed forward Ryan Donato to a four-year contract extension with an annual cap hit of $4 million, the team announced Wednesday,” Roumeliotis wrote. “Donato was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, but it always felt like both sides would eventually find common ground. He loves the Blackhawks, and the Blackhawks love him.”

Donato was selected in the second round of the 2015 draft by the Boston Bruins. Following stints with the Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, and Seattle Kraken, Donato signed with the Blackhawks in 2023 on a two-year deal worth $4 million.

Donato, 29, played in 80 games with the Blackhawks last season, earning 62 points via 31 goals and 31 assists.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks open to trading No. 3 pick for ‘immediate’ help: Report Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE