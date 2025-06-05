Chicago Blackhawks in talks with veteran center: Report

The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to be aggressive in adding talent in the offseason. The Blackhawks need to make progress under first-year head coach Jeff Blashill.

While Chicago isn’t expected to be a serious contender for a few seasons, the results of the last two seasons weren’t good enough. The Blackhawks finished with the league’s second-worst record in April.

Scott Powers of The Athletic reported on how the front office is gauging the market for this summer. Powers thinks the Blackhawks won’t try to outspend their competition for elite talent, but general manager Kyke Davidson could pull off trades for young players who have yet to sign new contracts with teams.

The Blackhawks will start with their roster first.

The Chicago Blackhawks are in talks to re-sign veteran

Per Powers, Chicago has had talks about re-signing veteran forward Ryan Donato, though the conversations haven’t gone anywhere yet.

“Donato and the Blackhawks have talked about a new contract since the season ended,” Powers wrote. “They haven’t come to an agreement yet, and time is obviously running out until Donato becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1, but there is still a chance he could sign with Chicago.

“The Blackhawks’ offseason plan would be slightly impacted if Donato doesn’t re-sign. They’d have to fill that spot and some of Donato’s offense elsewhere.”

Ryan Donato is coming off a career season

Donato, the No. 56 pick in the 2014 draft by the Boston Bruins, signed with Chicago in 2023 on a two-year deal worth $4 million. He appeared in 80 games for the Blackhawks last season, scoring 62 points on 31 goals and 31 assists.

The six-foot, 192-pound left-hander scored 30 points on 12 goals and 18 assists during his 78 appearances for Chicago in 2023-24.

Donato had his best career year last season, and he appears to want compensation for those efforts.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks linked to 23-year-old rising star in trade with Buffalo Sabres Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE