Ryan Poles’ third-round bust projected to be cut from Chicago Bears roster

The Chicago Bears invested heavily into their defensive line throughout the offseason, both signing Grady Jarrett to a $43.5 million contract and spending a second-round pick with Shemar Turner. That’ll make the roster crunch at the position much more difficult.

Especially with Gervon Dexter and Andrew Billings both present as well. Dexter is coming off of a breakout season while Billings is making his return from injury. With all four of those players safe, it’ll be difficult for end of roster defensive tackles to make the roster.

That includes former third-round pick Zacch Pickens. Leading into training camp, Pickens was left off Courtney Cronin of ESPN’s 53-man roster prediction.

“Adding to the trenches was the theme of Chicago’s offseason with the additions of defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and defensive tackles Grady Jarrett and Shemar Turner,” Cronin wrote. “While the Bears’ pass rush showed improvement in sacks (from 30 in 2023 to 40 in ’24), sack percentage (from a league-worst 4.6% to 7.1%) and quarterback hits (from 92 to 100), how equipped Chicago is to get after opposing QBs will be determined in July and August and may lead the team to look at several intriguing free agent options, like Za’Darius Smith and Matthew Judon.”

Zacch Pickens run with Chicago Bears

Pickens was originally selected with the No. 64 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Since then, he has made 26 appearances for the team, including three starts. Overall, Pickens has racked up 39 tackles, four quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks.

While his three starts all came in 2024, groin injuries limited him to just nine games total. The defensive tackle made 19 tackles, two quarterback hits and a sack. His 45.5 grade from Pro Football Focus is extremely telling, as he ranked 174/219 defensive tackles.

While Ryan Poles was general manager when Pickens was selected, new head coach Ben Johnson played no role in him being drafted. Johnson will wipe the slate clean at training camp and give everyone a chance to survive. But at the same time, he has no ties to Pickens should he struggle.

It would take quite the training camp for Pickens to make the roster, especially with all the names in front of him. Overall, he looks like a flat out bust from Poles in the third-round.

Defensive line depth

Now entering his 11th season in the NFL, Jarrett will lead Chicago’s defensive line. Making his way back from ACL surgery, Jarrett managed to start all 17 2024. Another year removed from that injury, the Bears expect him to take a step forward and clog up any holes on the interior of the line.

Playing next to him will be Dexter, who finished second on the team with five sacks in 2024. His offers a level of athleticism that opposing lineman struggle to deal with. Now being mentored by a seasoned veteran in Jarrett, the pressure is on for Dexter to replicate and eventually surpass his 2024 production.

Billings was limited to just eight games due to a torn pectoral during his most recent campaign. When he went down, Chicago’s run defense took a massive hit. While now likely in a backup role, Billings’ return gives the Bears supreme depth. It’d be difficult for most runners to get through Jarrett and Billings in the middle.

Turner played all over the defensive line at Texas A&M. But at least to start his Bears tenure, Chicago is having him play defensive tackle. They clearly think highly of him, using a second-round pick. Turner’s versatility will be crucial as defensive coordinator Dennis Allen builds his unit.

All of this depth is great for Chicago and bad news for Pickens. Ultimately, the Bears are trying to put their best 11 players on the field and be a much scarier matchup for any opposing team.

