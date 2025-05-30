Chicago Bears continue to make stubborn decision amid big Vikings’ GM news

In 2022, Ryan Poles and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah were candidates for the open general manager jobs of the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings hired Adofo-Mensah, and the Bears chose Poles.

Chicago has a 15-36 record and no playoff appearances under Poles in three seasons. Minnesota has a 34-17 record and two playoff appearances (but no playoff wins) under Adofo-Mensah.

The Minnesota Vikings announced a contract extension

Per an announcement by the Vikings, owner Mark Wilf agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Adofo-Mensah.

“Kwesi’s leadership, vision and collaboration with our coaching staff has positioned the Minnesota Vikings for sustained success,” Wilf said. “His dedication and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in shaping our roster and future, and we are confident that under the guidance of him and Kevin O’Connell, we will continue to compete at the highest level as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans.” The Chicago Bears have remained silent on Ryan Poles’ status The Vikings’ announcement is in stark contrast to how the Bears conduct business. The status of Poles was questioned in January following a 5-12 season and the start of a coaching search. Poles was allowed to hire Ben Johnson as Chicago’s next head coach, but the team has stubbornly chosen to keep the status of Poles’ contract quiet. There have been rumors floating that Chicago probably signed Poles to an extension this offseason so Johnson felt comfortable knowing there was “alignment” for him at general manager. But Poles’ record in three seasons hasn’t warranted any kudos like what the Vikings gave Adofo-Mensah on Friday. There’s also the possibility that Poles is still on the hot seat in 2025. Frankly, the aggressive moves he made in March to find three starters on the offensive line coupled with the Johnson-friendly early draft picks leads one to believe that Poles might not be entirely secure this offseason. For whatever reason, the Bears would rather stay silent on the issue and let reporters ask awkward questions about Poles’ being on the hot seat during press conferences. For More Chicago Sports: Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

