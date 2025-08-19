The Chicago Bears had an impressive 38-0 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night as Ben Johnson’s offense generated over 500 yards and five touchdowns. With all eyes on Johnson and second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, the team stood out on the field while there was some off-field news that could impact the roster before the start of the regular season. With Chicago being linked to several players on other teams that have now become available via trade, general manager Ryan Poles could be in a situation where he solves one of his roster’s weaknesses by acquiring a veteran from another franchise.

Ryan Poles and the Bears are being linked to several players who could be traded by their respective teams very soon

On Sunday, two players on other teams became available via trade, as it was reported that the Cincinnati Bengals were fielding calls for disgruntled All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson with the two sides being at a contract-extension impasse. Additionally on Sunday, the Washington Commanders made running back Brian Robinson Jr available for a potential trade, as they have been unhappy with the halfback’s production. For Ryan Poles, the running back and defensive end position have been considered areas of weakness for Chicago’s roster heading into training camp and preseason.

Regarding the Hendrickson situation, it was reported Sunday night that the Bears were one of the teams that had been linked to be interested in trading for league’s sacks leader last season. Pairing the Bengals’ elite pass-rusher with Pro Bowler defensive end Montez Sweat would give Ryan Poles arguably the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL. It would also propel Poles’ roster into a legitimate playoff contender and give the team a chance to win their first divisional title since 2018.

Poles needs to consider potentially trade for Hendrickson due to several issues currently plaguing Chicago’s defensive end position right now. Despite signing free agent veteran Dayo Odeyingbo, there is concern that the defense still needs a more prominent threat on the other side of Sweat due to a lack of sack production from other defensive linemen outside of the Pro Bowl end. Additionally, depth has become a significant concern for Ryan Poles as both Austin Booker and Dominique Robinson left Sunday’s game against the Bills with injuries.

Injuries are not just plaguing the defensive end position, but also the running back position, as four of Chicago’s halfbacks either missed Sunday’s game or left the contest due to an injury. The depth at the position was a concern this offseason as Ryan Poles only addition to the position was the drafting of Kyle Monangai in the seventh round. With depth and production issues at running back, Poles could pursue a trade for Robinson Jr, as the ball-carrier has racked up 17 total touchdowns the last two seasons in Washington.

Where Hendrickson might cost more not just in trade assets, but also with new expensive contract-extension, Ryan Poles could get Robinson Jr at a more cost-friendly price. Poles’ best work in improving Chicago’s roster has come through trades as Sweat, Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, Tyrique Stevenson, Darnell Wright, Tory Taylor, and Luther Burden all were acquired via a trade one way or the other. Even during the regular season, Chicago’s general manager has been active making deals with other teams, as there has been an acquisition made in two of his three seasons in role.

Ryan Poles may add more trade assets if trade interest for Tyson Bagent picks up

Another potential trade rumor and option that has risen following Sunday’s win over Buffalo could be backup quarterback Tyson Bagent’s value to other teams. Several teams that have depth and potential starting issues at the signal-caller position could give Ryan Poles a call about Bagent’s available, especially with how the third-year player has performed this preseason with learning his third consecutive offensive playbook in three years. Poles could be in a beneficial position if quarterback needy teams create a trade war for the backup’s services where Chicago could get a potential mid round draft selection in return for an undrafted free agent they signed two years ago.

Poles has immense flexibility at the quarterback position as Bagent, Caleb Williams, Case Keenum, and Austin Reed have played well in Johnson’s new offensive game during the team’s two preseason games. If a team makes an offer to Poles, he could pull the trigger on trading Chicago’s backup signal-caller, knowing that Keenum has proven experience as second-string quarterback while Reed is starting to follow the same development path that Bagent underwent. The immense depth also allows the Bears to potentially trade Keenum or Reed too, given that one is a proven and reliable backup while other could be a very promising prospect to develop.

With Chicago’s last preseason game coming up Friday against the Kansas City Chiefs and rosters needing to be finalized by August 30th, Poles could be active during the eight-day span. Ryan Poles could potentially trade Bagent first and then use what the Bears receive in return to either help acquire Robinson Jr or build a package to obtain Hendrickson. Given how many rumors are link the team’s interest in available players on other teams, Chicago’s general manager could be building a plan in place that could affect multiple positions on his roster.

Poles has options to address some of the positions of need on Chicago’s roster currently, as it appears that several solutions have come available at a time that is extremely beneficial. Whether it is potentially trading for Hendrickson to make the Bears a legitimate playoff contender or acquiring Robinson Jr to bolster the running back position, Ryan Poles can do what he does best and make a trade. Chicago has been linked to too many trade rumors recently for a potential acquisition to take place before the team takes the field on September 8th against the Minnesota Vikings.

