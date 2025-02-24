When Chicago Bears fans think back on the team’s blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers, they likely remember landing DJ Moore or the pick that eventually became Caleb Williams. However, as the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around, the Bears are still reaping the benefits of the deal.

Carolina gave Chicago a 2025 second-round pick in the trade, which is now the 39th overall selection. Many believe the 2025 class overall lacks true star potential, like Williams, Jayden Daniels and other 2024 rookies brought.

However, there is plenty of talent overall, making it a deep class. With three picks inside the top 50, Matt Miller of ESPN believes the Chicago Bears are in a position to thrive.

“Though the class appears to lack high-end, can’t miss prospects seen as future stars – such as Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. last year – it has fewer players ranked high based purely on potential,” Miller wrote. “As an AFC East area scout put it: ‘Player No. 15 on on your board might have the same grade as No. 50.”

“That’s great for teams selecting in the middle of the first round or later. It also benefits teams with three or more picks in the first two rounds, such as the Chicago Bears, who have three selections from between picks No. 10 and 41,” Miller concluded.”

Chicago Bears in position to refine roster

With the Bears’ extra second-round pick falling within the first 50 picks, Chicago is in a prime position to improve. It’s clear the team needs more than just one star player to get back into postseason contention.

The most obvious need is at offensive line. Caleb Williams was sacked a league-wide high 68 times. If the Bears truly want to improve on offense, it starts and stops with bolstering Williams’ protection.

However, Chicago could also use another running back to pair with D’Andre Swift. The Bears finished their 2024 season ranked 25th in rushing offense, gaining just 102 yards per game on the ground. If Keenan Allen leaves in free agency, the team will be in need of another wide receiver. They’re already on the lookout for a new tight end after releasing Gerald Everett.

And that’s before even mentioning the defense.

The Chicago Bears ended the year ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 354.3 yards per game. The team struggled mightily against the rush, finishing 27th, by allowing 136.3 yards per game on the ground. They were better against the pass, yet they still ranked a middling 16th, by allowing 217.9 yards per game.

Ultimately, the Bears need help on both sides of the ball. Having three draft picks within the top 50 will allow Chicago to fully address numerous holes on the roster.

Bears GM Ryan Poles cannot fall into past mistakes

General Manager Ryan Poles will be entering his fourth draft in the role. While he has come away with key talent such as Caleb Williams, Jaquan Brisker, and Darnell Wright, there have been some obvious misses; especially in the middle rounds.

In 2022, Poles selected Velus Jones in the third round. He managed to make 19 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown before being released. A year later, Zacch Pickens was selected in the third round. He has made 39 tackles and 1.5 in his two years with the team.

Tyler Scott was a fourth-rounder in that year’s draft. The wide receiver has made 18 grabs for 173 scoreless yards over his 28 career games. And Chicago’s most recent third-rounder, offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie, played in just six games as a rookie.

This exercise isn’t a slight on Poles – as he’s had plenty of hits – but more of a lesson of what cannot happen in 2025. The Chicago Bears have a trio of high real estate draft picks. If the team truly wants to be successful, they must hit and continue building the roster towards success in the present and future.

