Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and new head coach Ben Johnson were in Indianapolis on Tuesday ahead of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combined.

Both Poles and Johnson met the media and emphasized the team’s desire to be aggressive during free agency to allow the team to swing aggressively in the 2025 NFL Draft. For Poles’ draft desire to become a reality, he must have a flawless free agency period, something that the embattled general manager has struggled with during his first three seasons in the role.

Ryan Poles can overcome years of offseason mistakes

Through Ryan Poles’ first three seasons as general manager for the Bears, he has been tasked with dismantling and rebuilding Chicago’s roster.

During the last three free agency periods, Poles has had more misses than hits, as he has missed signing elite-level talent that is available or has targeted the wrong talent. Additionally, he has had several embarrassing mishaps that have resulted in targeted players signing elsewhere.

During Poles’ first offseason as Chicago’s general manager, the team had wanted to sign defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and offensive guard Ryan Bates to help stabilize the trenches. Ogunjobi had initially signed with the Bears but had his contract voided due to a failed physical.

The Bears wanted to sign Ogunjobi due to his proven productivity in the Cover-2 defensive scheme. The free agency mishaps were a noticeable concern for Poles, especially when Chicago’s offensive and defensive line struggled significantly in 2022 during a three-win season.

The following offseason featured a noted improvement from Poles during free agency as the team signed linebackers T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds but also signed offensive guard Nate Davis.

Edwards and Edmunds were consistent contributors for Chicago’s defense the last two seasons. However, Davis being cut only after a season and a half while dealing with significant dedication issues proved to be a massive talent evaluation error by Ryan Poles.

The Chicago Bears had glaring issues in 2024

The continued issues with the Bears’ offensive line paired with the team cutting their most significant offensive lineman signing was one of the more glaring issues during the 2024 season.

Last offseason, Poles’ inaction was the most concerning indictment during free agency, as despite having an immense amount of available cap space to work with, Chicago failed to sign any elite-level talent.

There was outrage when the Bears couldn’t land a premiere defensive end pass-rusher, whether be Danielle Hunter or Jonathan Greenard, despite needing a second starter to pair with Pro Bowl edge rusher Montez Sweat. Fans and the local media debated heavily whether Ryan Poles was qualified to be trusted with another offseason to fix the roster.

Following the hiring of Johnson as Chicago’s new head coach, Poles already knows what positional needs the team has heading into free agency, including the offensive and defensive line.

With the Bears having the fourth most cap space in the league, they are expected to go after several of the premium interior offensive linemen, including Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith and center Drew Dalman.

Ryan Poles and the front office are also expected to heavily pursue an impactful edge rusher, whether Khalil Mack or Chase Young, to help assist in Dennis Allen’s new defensive scheme.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Bears requested an interview with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who is expected to be the first halfback taken in this year’s draft. Although selecting a running back is seen as a luxury selection, Ryan Poles can position Chicago to select the Boise State prospect if he achieves all of his free agency goals, to free up the team’s draft selections.

With three picks in the top forty-one spots of the 2025 NFL Draft, Poles can create immense draft flexibility if he aces free agency in two weeks.

Ryan Poles’ needs to have a strong free agency

Poles can’t afford to miss on any of the positions of need for Chicago during free agency due to how the Draft could unfold for the team. Imagine a scenario where the team signs Smith, Dalman, Mack, another offensive lineman, and other depth pieces which allows for the team to be riskier during the draft.

Ryan Poles could not only look to take Jeanty tenth overall with the positions of need already being met but potentially select other prospects at the skill positions in rounds two and three.

If Poles faulters at all during free agency by potentially missing out on Smith or a premiere pass rusher, it makes the idea of drafting a running back tenth overall extremely questionable.

The 2025 NFL Draft is considered to have significant depth at the offensive line, defensive line, and running back positions, which would make drafting a lineman more prominent than taking a ball carrier, especially when quality talent will be available on Day two.

Ryan Poles would almost be forced to utilize two of Chicago’s top three selections on trench prospects if there are any missed signings during the free agency period.

Poles has faced some scrutiny for offseason mishaps potentially having affected the team’s original draft plans. Many fans believe that the team’s failure in trading a second-round selection for wide receiver Chase Claypool led to the team potentially missing out on selecting either cornerback Joey Porter Jr or All-Pro tight end Sam LaPorta.

Given the plethora of resources the Bears have to utilize in free agency, Ryan Poles can’t afford to make any mistake and potentially lose targeted free agents to other teams.

The need to execute an almost perfect offseason is something that Ryan Poles has almost cornered himself into with prior mistakes.

However, Chicago’s embattled general manager could turn in a memorable offseason why signing all the premiere free agents that the Bears have their sights on, resulting in an even more exciting 2025 NFL Draft for the team. Ryan Poles has been given a second chance and could set Chicago up for a memorable offseason by first hitting on all his free agency goals, starting in less than two weeks.

