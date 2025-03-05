The NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up this past weekend, yet the most significant news relating to the Chicago Bears was the Kansas City Chiefs’ decision to utilize the team’s franchise tag on free agent Trey Smith.

Smith was expected to reach free agency next week where the Bears would heavily pursue the perennial Pro Bowl offensive guard, who was seen as the best offensive lineman in free agency.

Despite the immense disappointment and remaining weaknesses along Chicago’s offensive line, it may have been best for general manager Ryan Pace if the veteran lineman didn’t become available as it could have hindered Pace’s long-term growth as a talent evaluator.

Ryan Poles has relied on adding veteran talent

Poles has served as Chicago’s general manager for the past three seasons and will be overseeing his fourth offseason since taking over in January of 2022. Throughout his tenure, a common theme for Ryan Poles has been an inability to continually make good decisions, whether it involves drafting players or signing free agents. Some of the general manager’s worst roster decisions have been followed up by his best decisions, and vice versa.

A prime example of Poles struggling to build consistency has been his draft classes, especially when it comes to finding impact players throughout all rounds of the draft. In 2022, the Bears selected both Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon in the second round of the draft, with both players being starters in the defensive secondary.

Despite having success early on in the 2022 NFL Draft, the rest of the Ryan Poles’ draft class has been lackluster as left tackle Braxton Jones is the only other starter from the remaining nine players selected after the second round.

One of the driving reasons for Poles’ hiring back in January of 2022 was his contribution to the Kansas City Chiefs’ ability to immediately rebuild their offensive line in the offseason following the 2020 season. The Chiefs drafted Smith along with Pro Bowl center Creed Humphrey in the 2021 NFL Draft, while also signing guard Joe Thuney who has been named to every Pro Bowl since 2022.

The Chicago Bears OL has been an issue for years

Unfortunately, Ryan Poles has failed to achieve any sort of success rebuilding the Bears’ offensive line, as rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked a league-leading 68 times. Although adding Smith in free agency would have immensely and immediately improved Chicago’s offensive line, it would have potentially enabled Ryan Poles to not have to improve as a scouting evaluator.

The Bears’ general manager wouldn’t have been under pressure to build the Bears’ offensive line via the draft nor forced him to have to hit completely when it came to future draft selections if he was able to sign the league’ best interior lineman along with the best center available in free agency in Drew Dalman. Despite Dalman, still being a target for Chicago next week, Poles will now need to find multiple offensive linemen who can become starters in the next few seasons.

A pairing of Smith and Dalman would have drastically changed Chicago’s plans for the 2025 NFL Draft, as the team would have focused more on fixing the defensive line, something Poles has struggled with too.

With two or three veteran offensive linemen added in free agency, the Bears likely would have taken an offensive guard or tackle with one of their top three selections and then one in the mid to late rounds of the draft. Now, it appears likely that Ryan Poles will draft an offensive lineman 10th overall and then another one with one of Chicago’s two second-round selections.

Poles’ more glaring issue as a general manager has been his inability to find core players to build his roster around, as other than Brisker and Gordon, Williams is the only other drafted player that provides impact. Ryan Poles has relied on players held over from previous regimes or trading for already proven talent such as defensive end Montez Sweat and wide receiver DJ Moore.

Had Chicago signed Smith in free agency, it would have been another Pro Bowl talent added to the team that wasn’t scouted or drafted by a general manager already four years on the job.

Ryan Poles’ Salary Cap balance would have been significantly hindered by Trey Smith’s large contract

With Smith off the board for Chicago, at least from a free agency standpoint, it allows Poles to recalibrate and redistribute the money that would have been used on Smith. A potential signing would have exceeded over 100 million dollars and been a big chuck of the Bears’ salary cap space moving forward.

Ryan Poles, working with new head coach Ben Johnson, can now be more flexible in free agency and sign more players who could provide depth and some production that they may not have been able to sign if they landed Smith.

For example, the Bears could now look to spend more money in free agency to address the issues along the defensive line, as the team needs both pass-rushing talent and depth overall.

Poles could now outbid another team for the services of defensive end Josh Sweat, who has averaged over eight sacks in the last three seasons. Pass rushing has been a significant issue for Chicago during Ryan Poles’ tenure as only one defensive lineman has recorded seven or more sacks since 2022.

From a long-term standpoint, not having a sizeable contract like the one Smith would have commanded is helpful due to where Chicago might be in a few years when it comes to contract extensions. Depending on what the length of the contract would have been for the 24-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, it could have potentially hampered contract extensions for not only Williams but also wide receiver Rome Odunze who will be a free agent in four years.

Ryan Poles could look like a genius if he can draft two or three future starting offensive linemen while still balancing Chicago’s salary cap to sign needed free agents and re-sign prominent talent when the time comes.

It is disappointing that Smith was tagged by Kansas City, but Ryan Poles must now look to make the most of the setback and be successful with the still-remaining offseason resources he has. Chicago’s general manager must now make sure to hit on all of his draft selections in next month’s draft, which includes drafting multiple starting-caliber offensive linemen.

Poles has struggled with inconsistencies throughout his tenure as general manager, but he can rectify it all with a solid offseason of roster reconstruction, despite receiving a blow before free agency starts.

