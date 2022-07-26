Roquan Smith’s holdout has not changed how general manager Ryan Poles feels about him

Veteran players reported today for the Chicago Bears 2022 training camp. Not among them was star linebacker Roquan Smith, who is currently holding out for a new contract.

During today’s press conference, general manager Ryan Poles addressed the situation without giving a contract update. He said about Smith via the Bears Twitter account:

“And then I want to address just the Roquan Smith situation. My feelings for Roquan Smith don’t change at all. I love the player and the person and that won’t change. The one thing I will ask everyone here, I know I am going to get a lot of questions and I get it, I’m just not gonna talk about contracts and all that. I want to just make sure we addressed it though in terms of my feelings for him, nothing changes.”

Smith is in the last year of his rookie deal and is anxious to get his contract extended. He has been among the best linebackers in the league since being drafted in the First Round in 2018. This deal needs to get done for both sides, as he is an important part of the Bears defense and he deserves to be paid.

