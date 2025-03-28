By being aggressive in free agency, the Chicago Bears allowed themselves to be more versatile when it comes to who they select at No. 10 in the 2025 NFL Draft. But it also makes how the board shakes out before Chicago’s pick all the more pivotal.

Selecting right before the Bears at No. 9 are the New Orleans Saints. They hired Kellen Moore as their new head coach and are looking for a franchise revival in their own right. Ironically, the former Saints head coach in Dennis Allen is now the Bears defensive coordinator.

Nonetheless, Chicago’s war room will be on the edge of their seat when New Orleans goes on the clock. However, their nerves would be calmed if the Saints were to go quarterback. And it appears like that possibility isn’t off the table, as New Orleans is sending, ‘many of their top people,’ to Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart’s Pro Day, via Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

The Saints are expected to have many of their top people at Ole Miss, including Kellen Moore, for Friday's pro day, where Jaxson Dart will throw. But most interesting prospect for the Saints is probably CB Trey Amos. Some good defensive linemen, too. pic.twitter.com/UaGRzp2oWJ — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 27, 2025

New Orleans Saints eye Jaxson Dart

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders have been unanimously agreed upon as the top two quarterbacks in the 2025 class. However, QB3 has been up for debate. As franchises continue their draft research, Dart is looking to prove to the Saints and the NFL that he can be a difference maker at the highest level.

The quarterback spent one year at USC and three at Ole Miss, appearing in 45 games. Dart threw for 11,970 total yards with 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. However, he really burst onto the scene as a senior when he led the SEC in completion percentage (69.3) and passing yards (4,279) while adding a career-high 29 touchdowns. Dart was named First-team All-SEC and was awarded the Conerly Trophy.

New Orleans already has Derek Carr on their roster. However, there is a potential out in his contract after the 2025 season. Moore wasn’t with the Saints when Carr was brought in. Rather than jam two puzzle pieces together, New Orleans could allow Moore to hand pick his quarterback of the future.

If they do, the Bears would be major benefactors. Taking Dart at nine means a top prospect will likely be available at No. 10. And with Chicago no longer being forced to draft solely for need, they would be able to make that selection. Essentially, Dart to the Saints makes the Bears’ first-round thought process much easier and brings an impact player to the Windy City.

Chicago Bears could lose Ashton Jeanty

While selecting Dart would benefit the Bears, quarterback isn’t the only position the Saints are looking at. Even with Alvin Kamara on the roster, New Orleans is heavily evaluating the 2025 running back class, via Underhill. The Saints met with Ashton Jeanty during the Boise State star’s Pro Day.

Saints are looking hard at running backs Presented by Matt Bowers Auto Group pic.twitter.com/JJLhF7QbUN — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 27, 2025

The Saints finished 2024 ranked 14th in rushing, averaging 114.9 yards per game. Kamara ran for 950 yards and six touchdowns, adding another 68 receptions for 543 yards and two touchdowns. In theory, New Orleans looks set with him atop their running back room.

However, like Carr, there is a potential out in Kamara’s contract following the 2025 season. If they keep him on the roster, the Saints are poised to pay the running back nearly $12 million in 2026. He’ll be entering his age-31 season then, and the Saints always seem strapped for cash. New Orleans may be planning for Kamara’s departure a year early.

But Moore and company have to know that the Bears are interested in Jeanty. Out of all the prospects in the draft, there have potentially been none getting more buzz to Chicago than the running back. If the Saints want the Heisman runner-up, they know they’ll have to take him at No. 9.

That may be a bit rich for their blood, based on the immediate needs on their roster. But no one is doubting the type of playmaker Jeanty is. And the NFL world just saw what Moore was able to do Saquon Barkley.

Chicago Bears officially put on playoff notice amid free agency Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE