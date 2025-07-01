Chicago Blackhawks pull of trade with Sabres for $4 million forward

After months of speculation, the Chicago Blackhawks made a trade with the Buffalo Sabres to land an NHL player. However, the trade will underwhelm fans who were hoping that JJ Peterka would be in Chicago for the upcoming season.

Peterka had been the main focal point of trade rumors regarding the Blackhawks and Sabres. Peterka, 23, would have been a strong fit for a young Chicago team led by first-year head coach Jeff Blashill.

Per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio, the Blackhawks traded for forward Sam Lefferty. Chicago is sending a 2026 sixth-round pick for the veteran.

“Trade: Blackhawks acquire forward Sam Lafferty from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick,” Roumeliotis posted on X. “Fun fact: Sam Lafferty was part of the trade package Chicago sent to Toronto that landed them a 2025 first-round pick (No. 25 overall). Blackhawks used that pick on Friday to draft Vaclav Nestrasil.”

Sam Lafferty brings veteran experience

Lafferty, 30, is joining Chicago on the final year of his two-year contract worth $4 million. The six-foot-two, 205-pound athlete has played in 349 career games, scoring 40 goals and recording 90 assists. He is a minus-39 on the ice for his career.

Last season, Lafferty appeared in 60 games, scoring just four goals and making three assists. He was a minus-15 on the ice.

Lafferty is a right-handed shooter from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. The Pittsburgh Penguins selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft.

The trade gives Chicago depth at forward, though Lafferty will not be expected to be a main contributor for the Blackhawks. Giving up a sixth-round pick for a veteran player doesn’t scream bad value. However, the team still needs to find quality help for the offense.

