‘Enemies’: Chicago Bears receive warning from aggrieved Lions star before 2025 season

The Chicago Bears are going to be bulletin board material all offseason for the Detroit Lions. Lions players and coaches have minced no words about their frustrations about former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson becoming a head coach in the NFC North for the Bears.

Following the Bears’ spending spree in free agency, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown appeared worried about Chicago during an episode of “The St. Brown Podcast.”

The Detroit Lions are worried about the Chicago Bears

“Bro, I feel like the Bears have unlimited (expletive) money,” Amon-Ra said to his brother and co-host, Equanimeous St. Brown, who played for the Bears in 2022-2023. “This (expletive) is crazy. They’re just signing new (expletive) for like $40-$50 million.

“Jonah Jackson, bang. Drew Dalman, bang. Dayo, I don’t know how to pronounce the last name…A crazy amount of money. Grady Jarrett, bang. Like, they’re just breaking everybody off…They have unlimited money. What the (expletive) is this? (Expletive) got me hot. This (expletive) Ben’s (Johnson) just making moves, left and right.”

Sam LaPorta: “Friends will turn to enemies”

During an appearance on the “Up & Adams Show”, tight end Sam LaPorta told host Kay Adams that it hurt to watch Johnson go to Chicago.

“It hurts, of course,” he said via a transcription from NFL.com. “You spend a lot of time with these people, invest a lot of energy and effort and hard work together. You know it’s mutual, you’re excited that he’s gonna run his own team and organization and have a lot on his plate. So, just very exciting times for him, and it is exciting times for us too as we turn towards our new staff and have a bright future as well.”

LaPorta is excited for Johnson to get his own head coaching opportunity. However, Johnson’s decision to remain in the NFC North means friends will turn into bitter enemies twice a year.

“Of course, happy for Ben,” LaPorta said. “He was one of the big reasons they brought me into the Lions. Nothing but respect for him, but again, on Sunday afternoons this fall, there will be friends turned to enemies.”

Since Nov. 13, 2022, the Bears are 1-5 against the Lions. Chicago’s last win over Detroit came on Dec. 10, 2023, in a 28-13 victory at Soldier Field. The Bears lead the all-time series 105-80-5.

