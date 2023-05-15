BREAKING: 2022 Chicago Bears starter signs with AFC contender

A 2022 Chicago Bears starting offensive lineman is set to join another of his former teammates this season. The Bears have seen a few offensive linemen enter free agency this offseason. Riley Reiff signed with the New England Patriots.

A former Chicago Bears OL signs with the Baltimore Ravens

According to Jeff Zrebiec with The Athletic, the Baltimore Ravens are signing interior offensive lineman Sam Mustipher. He will be reunited in Baltimore with linebacker Roquan Smith.

Can confirm this. Ravens have been looking to add more interior OL depth. They also didn't have backup center after Trystan Colon signed w/Jets. Mustipher is an Owings Mills native, so he'll be coming home. He started 40 games for the Bears over past 3 seasons. https://t.co/hkzPcf50KP — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) May 15, 2023

Sam Mustipher started in a lot of games for Chicago

Mustipher started in 40 games for the Bears in his three seasons with the team. He started in 16 games last year. Mustipher earned a 63.4 grade from Pro Football Focus for the 2022 season. He earned better grades at run blocking (65.5) than pass blocking (55.1).

The Bears tried benching Mustipher for the Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots. His replacement, Lucas Patrick, was injured during the first series of that game. Mustipher came into the game and gave the type of performance that most Bears fans will remember the Notre Dame product for in Chicago.

New Ravens signee Sam Mustipher 😳pic.twitter.com/3ehn5yCGL6 — GUCCE💤😈 (@LJSZN) May 15, 2023

Mustipher was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Bears in 2019 as he had connections to the Bears then offensive line coach Harry Heistand, who had recruited Musipher to Notre Dame.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected] To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE