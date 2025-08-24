Chicago Bears release former Packers wide receiver

Amid a plethora of riches at wide receiver, the Chicago Bears made a cut at the position on Sunday. The Bears have until Tuesday afternoon to make their final cuts to trim the roster down to 53 players before the start of the regular season.

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC, the Bears are releasing Samori Toure.

“Samori Toure WR Bears is getting released, per league source. Healthy and good to go for next NFL opportunity Dealt with numbers game in Chicago as Ben Johnson established receiving corps,” Wilson posted on X.

The Chicago Bears are stacked at WR this year

Toure, a 2022 seventh-round pick by the Green Bay Packers, signed to the Bears practice squad after training camp last August. He signed a futures/reserve contract in January. He did not play in the 2024 regular season for Chicago.

Toure played in 22 games for Green Bay and started in two games. The Nebraska Cornhuskers product recorded 13 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay.

Toure finished his preseason this summer with five catches for 72 yards.

Toure didn’t have a bad preseason, but there was no room on the roster as the Bears enter the regular season healthy and stacked at wide receiver.

DJ Moore and Rome Odunze are expected to be the main targets for second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. Olamide Zaccheaus had a great preseason. Second-round pick Luther Burden III should progress to have a greater role during the regular season.

