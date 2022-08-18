The Dallas Cowboys could use a linebacker

The Dallas Cowboys have a need at the linebacker position and the Chicago Bears Roquan Smith might be a good fit. Even if some people believe he doesn’t help a team get closer to winning the championship.

Smith has requested a trade from the Bears. General manager Ryan Poles has stressed that the Bears want to sign Smith, but Poles will ultimately do what’s best for the team.

Smith’s trade value is relatively lower than what his play on the field should garner. This is because Smith is acting as his own agent, and it’s causing a stressful situation for all parties involved. The request has analysts looking at possible places for Smith to go. The Cowboys seem to be a popular option recently.

Matt Lombardo with Heavy wrote about the Cowboys trading for Smith. Smith could help relieve pressure off of second-year phenom Micah Parsons, even if he can’t get the team closer to a championship:

“He doesn’t help a team get any closer to winning a Super Bowl,” a high-profile agent familiar with the linebacker market told Heavy. Of the four teams with over $20 million in cap space, the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys make the most sense as potential landing spots for Smith. Smith, who finished last season with 155 total tackles, 3.0 sacks, and held opposing quarterbacks to an 86.7 passer rating when targeting him, would be an immediate and significant upgrade over Anthony Walker in the middle of a Browns defense capable of contending for a Super Bowl immediately. Likewise, if the Cowboys — who currently have $21.4 million in cap space — trade for Smith, they could leave Micah Parsons at his natural position as an edge rusher, and drop Smith into the middle of one of the more dominant linebacking corps in the league.

The Dallas Cowboys have the money to spend. But would they want to spend that kind of money on a weak-side linebacker? The value of a linebacker of his caliber seems to be in question more as Smith’s holdout drags on.

It’s absurd that Smith being a two-time second-team All-Pro wouldn’t be good enough to match his 8th overall pick in the 2018 draft. And yet most analysts currently think he’s worth a second pick and fifth-round pick. But then again, agents are trying to have us believe that an elite linebacker doesn’t help a team get closer to winning a championship.

The Dallas Cowboys are possible as a trade partner, but not likely

Andres Perdomo speaking with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated also named the Cowboys as a team with enough money that might want Smith. Again, the main incentive for the Cowboys is to augment Parson’s abilities. (The irony here is, that many Bears fans are upset Smith hasn’t ever made the Pro Bowl and Parsons did, as a rookie.) Here’s what Perdomo said about the Bears trading with the Dallas Cowboys:

I like the idea of the Cowboys doing something here, too, because it’d free up the coaches to get even more creative with Micah Parsons, but I’m not sure that’s realistic.

Parsons seems to be the big brother in this equation. If Smith went to the Dallas Cowboys, it would be for Parson’s defense. This should tell the Bears and Smith something. One is that Smith’s value isn’t thought of as super high nationally. Two, with the cavalier way Smith’s name is brought up around the league, the Bears aren’t going to get as much value for Smith as what he’s worth.

This should prompt Smith and the Bears to come together and work out a sensible contract that would be good for both. The Bears have the leverage over Smith for now. But if Smith wants to hold through the season, his value will only plummet for the Bears.

