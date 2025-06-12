Chicago Cubs receive unfortunate injury news for pitching trade target

The Chicago Cubs have ramped up efforts this week to land a starting pitcher in the trade market. The Cubs are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams in the market before the trade deadline on July 31.

Starting pitcher Ben Brown’s efforts in Chicago’s 7-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies showed how much need the team has for their starting rotation after losing Justin Steele for the season due to an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. Brown gave up six earned runs in 5.2 innings.

The Chicago Cubs were interested in a Tigers pitcher

Per George Ofman, the Cubs were looking at two pitchers this week for a potential trade: Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long and Baltimore Orioles right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin.

Gipson-Long, 27, was activated by the Tigers on June 4 following successful Tommy John surgery in 2024. The former Minnesota Twins draft pick also had surgery to repair a left hip labral tear last July. He has a career ERA of 2.70 with 26 strikeouts.

Bad news for those hopes of landing Sawyer Gipson-Long

Gipson-Long’s chances of coming to Chicago might be over following an announcement from the Tigers on Wednesday. Per ESPN, rookie pitcher Jackson Jobe needs to have Tommy John surgery.

“Detroit Tigers rookie pitcher Jackson Jobe will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, the club announced Wednesday,” per ESPN News Services. “Dr. Keith Meister, team physician and orthopedic consultant for the Texas Rangers, will perform the operation, which has not yet been scheduled.”

Jobe entered the season as one of the top prospects in the league. He finished his rookie campaign with a 4-1 record, 4.22 ERA, 39 strikeouts, and 27 walks through 49 innings pitched in 10 starts.

With Jobe gone for the season, the Tigers, who have the American League’s best record, should have a need for Gipson-Long.

And the price for the Cubs in the starting pitcher market increased considerably.

