Chicago Blackhawks most pressing positional need revealed

The Chicago Blackhawks should enter the offseason looking at potentially upgrading every position on the roster. The Blackhawks have plenty of glaring holes after finishing last season with the league’s second-worst record.

The Blackhawks are set to select a forward with the No. 3 pick in the draft, though it’s unclear if the team plans to take a centre or wing with the pick. Chicago is also predicted to boost its forward position in free agency.

The Chicago Blackhawks need to focus on scoring

So it’s no wonder Corey Pronman of The Athletic named “scoring” as the Blackhawks’ biggest need for the future.

“Chicago has had a lot of picks in recent years and drafted excellent young centers and defensemen,” Pronman wrote. “Connor Bedard is a game breaker, but otherwise, a lot of the centers the Blackhawks have picked have been similar with a focus on speed, compete and two-way ability.

“Center and defense are the hardest positions to find, so I don’t fault this strategy, but eventually, they need to find some guys to put the puck in the net.”

Scoring was an issue in 2024-25

Chicago was ranked 26th in goal production, scoring 224 goals last season, an average of 2.73 goals per game. They ranked 25th in assists, with 379 assists.

The Blackhawks have invested heavily in center, with Bedard and Frank Nazar expected to be leaders of the position in the future. As Bedard and Nazar develop, stats for the offense should become easier for fans to stomach.

Still, general manager Kyle Davidson needs to find ruthless scorers over utility players for a weak roster. Goals win games. As we’ve seen in recent years, the Blackhawks don’t.

