The Seattle Seahawks brought in a wide receiver for a workout on Tuesday that has been on the mind of many Chicago Bears fans lately. Fans are desperate after seeing the product at wide receiver on the field the past few weeks. The Bears are switching things up at wide receiver this week, but the elevation of Isaiah Coulter isn’t promising.

According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, the Seattle Seahawks brought in former Bears wide receiver Dazz Newsome for a workout Tuesday.

Seahawks worked out Jack Cox, Dai'Jean Dixon, Dazz Newsome, Eason Winston (signed) — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 18, 2022

News that the Bears’ 2021 sixth-round draft pick was working out with another NFL team caught the eye of some Bears fans. Newsome’s name has been circulating social media as rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. continues to struggle. Jones has muffed two kicks for the Bears this season. Newsome has experience returning NFL kicks in terrible weather conditions.

Bears should bring back Dazz Newsome to return punts and kicks if they not gone use Velus (rightfully so) cuz, Lord, Ebner is not it at returning either — Southside's Own (@FlowsAndolini) October 18, 2022

All imma say is dazz newsome @ChicagoBears — Marquis Johnson (@quistaylo) October 14, 2022

Bears let a good WR in dazz newsome go!!! They screwed that up. — carl (@lacny875) October 2, 2022

in my opinion the bears should drop Dante Pettis

Ihmir Smith-Marsette and resign Dazz Newsome — Chris Vazquez (@ChrisVaz2626) October 15, 2022

I’d rather have Dazz Newsome back there returning — Charlie (@ChogBogg) October 14, 2022

