Seattle Seahawks workout former Bears WR that Chicago fans desperately want back

Jordan SiglerBy 1 Min Read
Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks brought in a WR for a workout this week

The Seattle Seahawks brought in a wide receiver for a workout on Tuesday that has been on the mind of many Chicago Bears fans lately. Fans are desperate after seeing the product at wide receiver on the field the past few weeks. The Bears are switching things up at wide receiver this week, but the elevation of Isaiah Coulter isn’t promising.

According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, the Seattle Seahawks brought in former Bears wide receiver Dazz Newsome for a workout Tuesday.

News that the Bears’ 2021 sixth-round draft pick was working out with another NFL team caught the eye of some Bears fans. Newsome’s name has been circulating social media as rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. continues to struggle. Jones has muffed two kicks for the Bears this season. Newsome has experience returning NFL kicks in terrible weather conditions.

Bears fans advocate for Newsome to come back to Chicago

Here are some of the best tweets recently from Bears fans wanting Newsome back in Chicago.

 

