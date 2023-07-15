The second projected line for the Chicago Blackhawks will be built on speed and agility, a balanced scoring depth, and most importantly skill that will help them compete. Similar to the first line, the second line has the talent and depth to score goals accordingly and give the Blackhawks lineup a strong feat, that may be able to produce regularly with consistency.

Second Projected Line for the Chicago Blackhawks ’23 opening roster.

Led by Andreas Athanasiou, who will be the X-factor of the line, will try to continue from his breakout season last year and give the team and its fans, its money’s worth for this upcoming season that will help provide ample offense the team could use.

He will know how to support his teammates and use that leadership to provide good insight into games.

Lukas Reichel, who has played for the Rockford Ice Dogs for quite some time now, should be ready to play in the major leagues and give his teammates all the hype he has lived up to, providing the offensive game the team wanted him to work on.

Reichel has had great reviews in the farm league and was the MVP of the team last season, which will give the second line added grit and youth to the game.

Whether Philipp Kurashev gets signed or not, I do strongly believe the Chicago Blackhawks have a plan to accompany the two forwards listed above. The main aspect would be to re-evaluate what kind of player the team would want to sign or play with their respective forwards and it should be an interesting scenario, to say the least.

With the same players as last year, the coaching ability of Luke Richardson should sink-in early and will help these young men excel at a steady pace, and produce more in the scoring section.

But, as I reiterate, I strongly do not believe the team is done yet in making moves.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE