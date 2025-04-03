The Chicago Cubs offense was rolling in Sacramento as they swept a three game series against the Athletics. Their 35 runs scored was the most ever given up by the Athletics during their first three home games of a season. At the forefront of that was Seiya Suzuki.

Seiya Suzuki has been incredible offensively

Suzuki, who has been moved to the Cubs primary designated hitter this year, has been on a tear at the plate recently. Over his last four games he has gone 9-19 with four home runs, one double, and 11 runs batted in. Three of his home runs came against the Athletics that included a multi-home run game in the series finale.

What Seiya Suzuki has done at the plate over the last four games has not been done by a Chicago Cubs hitter since 1977

According to Jesse Roger of ESPN, Suzuki has become the first player since Gene Clines in 1977 to reach base 12 times and drive in 11 runs over a four game stretch.

The Cubs outscored the Athletics 35-9 over the first 3 games in Sacramento. Cubs O is rolling: Seiya Suzuki has reached base 12 times and drove in 11 runs over his last 4 games. The last Cubs player to do that was Gene Clines in a 4-game span in May 1977. @ESPNStatsInfo — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) April 2, 2025

Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon has high praise for Seiya Suzuki

Jameson Taillon, who was the starting pitcher in the Cubs and Athletics finale on Wednesday, had high praise for his teammate Suzuki. Taillon said, “He’s an impact bat for us. With him and Tucker going at the same time, it lets everyone else relax”.

Suzuki then returned the favor by talking about Kyle Tucker and how he is learning from him. One thing Suzuki specifically mentioned was staying more aggressive and less selective. Suzuki historically has swung at just 13.1% of first pitches, but he crushed a three run home run in this series on the first pitch he saw.

Hopefully Suzuki and Tucker can continue to roll offensively. As mentioned, that takes pressure off the rest of the lineup and as a result 35 runs over a three game stretch occurs. This outburst of offense shouldn’t be viewed as a fluke and should give fans plenty to be excited about for the rest of the season.

