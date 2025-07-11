A selection of NBA heroes from the Chicago area

When most people think of Chicago and basketball, the name Michael Jordan immediately springs to mind. It’s understandable, given Jordan’s legacy in the sport and the numerous iconic moments associated with the Chicago Bulls hero, but the greatest player to have played in the NBA isn’t actually from Chicago.

It should come as no surprise to learn that Chicago has produced a plethora of basketball stars. It’s a sports-mad city, with fan-made YouTube channels interviewing people on the streets, there are team jerseys on display on a regular basis, and fans everywhere play NBA DFS and other enticing basketball-themed offerings. Overall, it’s a fantastic place for sports lovers to live.

With Chicago, therefore, being the ideal breeding ground for aspiring sportspeople, below we celebrate some NBA heroes from the Chicago area who made it to the very top of the sport and continue to inspire the local population in the process.

Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose had a tough life during his younger days, but his desire to become a professional basketball player never waned. Rose eventually made it, becoming the homegrown Bulls hero fans love to see. Entering the league in 2008, his class was clear from the start. Derrick Rose helped improve the fortunes of the Bulls, becoming the youngest MVP in NBA history in 2011 at the tender age of 22. His accomplishments are certainly not to be sniffed at, especially as they would’ve been even more impressive had Rose not suffered numerous injury issues.

Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is the classic example of a player who simply never stands still. When he burst onto the scene, not many expected him to kick on that much. In the end, Davis has become a dominant force in the NBA after becoming a professional in 2012. He was key to the Lakers’ 2020 success, and he looks set to record even more triumphs in the future.

Dwyane Wade

A professional player many diehard basketball fans from the Chicago area tend to rave about, Dwyane Wade had a fantastic career in the NBA, especially during his days with the Heat. Wade’s 13-year stay with the Heat was a highly successful one. He didn’t just shine on the court on a regular basis, but he was also a player fans loved to watch. Wade’s top showings helped him earn 12 All-Star trips and eight All-NBA honors, plus a whole host of other notable awards. He then returned home to Chicago, although his peak years were probably behind him. Still, as an all-round player, Dwyane Wade is definitely one of the best from Chicago.

Eddie Johnson

A professional basketball player for 17 seasons, Eddie Johnson had a solid career in the sport, putting up 16 points and four rebounds per game. Johnson won the 1988-89 Sixth Man of the Year Award; he was a small forward who delivered consistently solid displays, and he was a player who was well-liked by fans of teams like the Phoenix Suns and the Charlotte Hornets.

Isiah Thomas

An inspiration to many smaller basketball athletes out there, Isiah Thomas was a fantastic player. The diminutive character bucked the trend of seeing giants dominate the sport, with his natural all-round ability and high skill level making him a joy to watch. Thomas experienced the best spell of his career with the Pistons, picking up 19.2 points and 9.3 assists per game. As a result, he was an All-Star regular. In fact, he made the selection a staggering 12 times in a row thanks to his title-winning campaigns for Detroit. Thomas also deservedly entered the Hall of Fame in 2000.

Chicago Bulls’ former point guard breaks silence two weeks after getting traded Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE