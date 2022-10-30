The Blackhawks organization announced Sunday that Seth Jones had a right thumb injury that would keep him out for weeks.

Jones suffered a right thumb injury and will miss 3-4 weeks, the team announced Sunday.



Head coach Luke Richardson said Jones suffered the injury while blocking a shot in the second period of Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Seth Jones will not play in tonight’s game (right thumb) and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/pAIpq8XbO5 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 30, 2022

Jones, 28, has recorded four assists over eight games to start his second season with the Blackhawks. Chicago traded for Jones ahead of the 2021-22 season and signed him to an eight-year, $76 million contract extension.



In 666 career games over parts of 10 seasons with the Nashville Predators (2013-16), Columbus Blue Jackets (2016-21) and Chicago, Jones has 341 points (70 goals, 271 assists) as well as 1,082 blocked shots and 340 takeaways. He was an NHL All-Star in the 2017-18 season.



Losing Seth Jones obviously leaves a major void on the blue line. In his absence, Richardson said the Blackhawks will distribute the minutes evenly among defensemen.

