Defenseman, Seth Jones has expectedly been placed on IR by the Blackhawks, with Alec Regula recalled from the IceHogs.

Jones is expected to miss three to four weeks, meaning there may be a chance for Regula to get into a few more games. He was practicing as an extra today, but the 22-year-old already did play one with the Blackhawks before being sent down last month to make room for Jake McCabe’s return form IR.



Regula has two goals in four games for Rockford this season.

Losing Jones will be a blow, but Chicago was not expected to be competitive this season. But the team is proving to be competitive, so perhaps they can keep their head above water without the high-priced defenseman.



After an impressive start to the season, the Blackhawks have now lost their last three. Each of those games has been decided by just one goal (or a shootout), and head coach Luke Richardson has his lads playing hard.



Worthy of note is the sight of Petr Mrazek on the ice for the morning skate, Tuesday. He has been out with a groin issue.

