Chicago Blackhawks exploring ways to trade 5X All-Star: Report

The Chicago Blackhawks enter March with a 17-35-7 record. At the bottom of the Central Division, there is no question the Blackhawks are set to be sellers at the trade deadline on March 7.

Chicago needs to add youthful talent in the draft as they continue building around second-year center Connor Bedard.

There has been plenty of smoke surrounding veteran defenseman Seth Jones. At 30, the former No. 4 overall pick by the Nashville Predators in 2013 seems like an obvious piece to move for Chicago.

Per Scott Powers of The Athletic, the Blackhawks are exploring creative ways to try and trade Jones before the deadline. One of the issues with trading Jones is the contract, which carries a $9.5 million cap hit over the final five years.

Chicago Blackhawks: Money or draft capital?

Powers quoted two league sources explaining the Blackhawks’ options if they want to make a trade. General manager Kyle Davidson will need to decide between money or draft capital.

Via The Athletic:

“Five years is a lot of time, but obviously it sounds like the cap is due to rise significantly, so I’d have to think $2 (million to) $3 million is probably the range,” the source said. Another thought the source had was using a third team, maybe a team that isn’t likely to be a cap-ceiling team in the coming years, to retain Jones’ cap hit and pay it a few second-round draft picks to do so. The Blackhawks have two second-round picks this year and three more in 2025. They could tap into a couple of those. Considering they might get another second- or third-round pick at this deadline still, the Blackhawks could always package a few picks to get back into the second round if they wanted.

Seth Jones should go to a contender

Jones has been with the Blackhawks since he was traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Adam Boqvist. Jones signed an eight-year contract extension worth $76 million in 2021.

Jones earned one of his five career NHL All-Star nominations with Chicago for 2023.

A trade would allow Jones to join a postseason contender while allowing Chicago to get his cap off the books while the team rebuilds.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Blackhawks franchise cornerstone has significantly improved in an area of his game Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE