The Chicago White Sox are poised to be one of the worst teams again in the American League this year and possibly get close to their loss total from last season.

The White Sox had a great offseason from the standpoint of acquiring fringe pieces and guys with bounce-back potential to trade at the deadline to help their rebuild.

Since the White Sox have low expectations, MLB The Show gave seven of their players low ratings for this year’s game.

Seven Chicago White Sox players receive low ratings

MLB The Show is one of the best baseball video games on the market and will launch on March 18. The makers of the respected franchise have been making the rounds in the baseball world to list the highest-rated players on each team.

The @whitesox Top 7 are geared up to hose the competition in the #MLBTheShow 25 Ratings Reveal Special! pic.twitter.com/gCueNWHZcR — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 5, 2025

In this year’s version of the Show, the White Sox had seven players receiving low ratings. Luis Robert Jr. is the highest-rated White Sox, with a 77 overall rating. Robert’s rating could have been higher if he played more than 100 games last season.

In 100 games last season, Robert Jr. had a slash line of .224/.278/.378 for an OPS and OPS+ of .657 and 87. These numbers were a dramatic drop-off from his fantastic 2023 campaign, where he had made the All-Star team, won a Silver Slugger, and finished 12th in the MVP voting.

Following Robert Jr. on the list is right-handed reliever Penn Murfee, who came over from the Seattle Mariners this offseason, and his overall rating sits at 75. Following Murfee, all with 73 overall ratings, are Mike Tauchman, Davis Martin, Bryce Wilson, Michael A. Taylor, and Mike Clevinger.

Room for improvement

All seven of these guys listed are supposed to be key parts of the White Sox rebuild this season and will hopefully have “big” years so their trade value increases.

Robert Jr. is the best trade piece the White Sox have left, and if he can bounce back in the first half or for the first few months, he could increase his value to net the White Sox some better prospects.

These ratings could change depending on how their seasons go, but to start with seven players with low ratings, the White Sox have an uphill battle ahead of them.



