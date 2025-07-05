Shane van Gisbergen is loving Chicago.

For the third time in as many years, the driver has taken home a title in Chicago as part of NASCAR’s street race that spans over the weekend with two different races. On Saturday, van Gisbergen won the Loop 110 to get his weekend off to a fast start.

Of the five races in Chicago so far going into Sunday’s finale, van Gisbergen has now won three of them as he took home the Grant Park 220 in 2023 and then the Grant Park 165 NASCAR Cup Series Race last year.

After dominating in Mexico City a few weeks back, van Gisbergen continued that hot streak into Chicago for the weekend festivities. Before he took home the Loop 110, he also won the pole for Sunday’s big race as well, setting the tone for the rest of the drivers.

“That was epic,” said Shane van Gisbergen. “I think the guys did a great job. The WeatherTech Chevy is driving good. I’m a lucky boy. I got some great cars today — Xfinity pole and Cup pole. It’s pretty special. Yeah, looking forward to the race tomorrow. But what a tune-up … practice wasn’t that great but in qualifying, the car felt really good.”

Shane van Gisbergen holds off teammate for win

This year’s race was a little different for the talented van Gisbergen. It came down the final lap between him and JR Motorsports teammate Connor Zilisch. Van Gisbergen was able to pass Zilisch with just two laps to go for the lead and held it down the stretch. He went inside and forced Zilisch wide, getting past him and earning the win.

“Thought it was going to be a lost cause when the strategy went wrong, but it worked out well,” said Shanevan Gisbergen. “Thanks to JRM, the car was a rocket.”

He even praised his JR Motorsports teammate after the race.

“Yeah, he’s a great young driver and first time I’ve really raced him, and I knew that was my opportunity and took it,” Shane van Gisbergen said of Zilisch. “Yeah, it was awesome one-two for the team.”

He looks to continue his dominance in street racing on Sunday as the favorite for the Grant Park 165 which takes place Sunday at 1 p.m.

