Chicago Bears named No. 1 target for emergency rookie trade at pass rusher

The Chicago Bears have serious questions about their pass rush following mandatory minicamp last week. Fourth-year defensive end Dominique Robinson got reps with the first team during the final two days of practice while Dayo Odeyingbo sat on the sidelines.

Odeyingbo was already considered a risky gamble for the Bears as a pass rusher when they signed him to a three-year, $48 million deal in March. He had just three sacks with the Indianapolis Colts last season.

The Chicago Bears need pass-rushing help

The Bears could use a veteran signing to aid the team’s pass-rushing leader, Montez Sweat, before training camp. However, a toxic situation with the Cincinnati Bengals could put Chicago in a unique position to land another rookie in the trenches.

Former Texas A&M standout Shemar Stewart has not signed his rookie deal with the Bengals amid arguments about language that includes voids for guaranteed pay. Stewart was not present during Cincinnati’s mandatory minicamp this week.

There’s a possibility the Bengals won’t sign the No. 17 pick in the 2025 draft. If that happens, Stewart could sit out and re-enter the draft in 2026, or the Bengals could trade Stewart to another team.

Shemar Stewart to the Bears?

In a video segment, Bleacher Report suggested the Bears would be the No. 1 fit for Stewart.

Via Bleacher Report:

“There’s one big connection that would make this possible, and that connection is the suitable style of Shamar Stewart and the mix and the fit with (Bears defensive coordinator) Dennis Allen’s defense. Dennis Allen looks for power rushers with size, with length, and that’s always been a huge part of his defenses, right? Think of the Cameron Jordan type of player inside that scheme.

“Okay, they already have Montez sweat and yes, they did sign a defensive end (Odeyingbo) in free agency, but you look at their depth chart, and they have guys like Austin Booker and Daniel Hardy as their third and fourth edge rushers, and they don’t really have long term security at that position. They could use more.”

BR suggests the Bears would have to give up a 2026 second-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick for Stewart.

Besides the Allen connection, another element would make this trade intriguing. The Bears drafted Stewart’s teammate on Texas A&M’s defensive line, Shemar Turner, in the second round of April’s draft.

One thing for the Bears to be wary of, Stewart recorded just 1.5 sacks in 2024 and 4.5 during his three seasons in college. Like Odeyingbo, Stewart would be a risk, and he’d be another rookie player Chicago would have to develop in training camp after not practicing in OTAs this spring.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears receive sudden goodbye from longtime veteran before training camp Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE