Chicago Bears rookie out for 4 weeks with injury: Report

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears welcomed back rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III to practice after dealing with a hamstring injury this offseason. The Bears revealed they’ll be without another rookie who was injured during the pre-draft process this winter.

Per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, defensive tackle Shemar Turner will be out at least four weeks due to an ankle injury.

Chicago Bears: Shemar Turner will miss at least 4 weeks

“Second-round pick Shemar Turner will be out for some time,” wrote Biggs. “The defensive tackle left near the end of the first practice of camp Wednesday with an ankle sprain. The Bears are believed to be bracing for Turner to be sidelined at least a month, which could challenge the Texas A&M product to be ready for the start of the season and almost certainly precludes him from playing in preseason games.

“Turner was durable during four seasons in college, playing in 43 games (35 over the last three seasons), and battled through a troublesome shin injury last summer and fall that wound up requiring surgery. So the Bears have to feel pretty good he will bounce back, but the timing is unfortunate. This could force them to ponder placing Turner on injured reserve with a designation to return.”

The Bears drafted Turner with the No. 62 pick in April’s draft. The defense tackle played through a stress fracture in his shin last season at Texas A&M after he had a rod inserted into his leg. He had to pull out of the Senior Bowl in January after the injury never fully healed.

It’s unclear if the ankle issue is connected to the pre-draft injury or if it’s the same leg that has the rod.

Turner will miss valuable reps in training camp and during the Bears’ three preseason games in August. The injury could allow bubble-cut defensive tackle Zacch Pickens to keep his job before Week 1.

