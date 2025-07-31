Chicago Bears oddly quiet about rookie player’s injury

The Chicago Bears never like divulging too much information about preseason injuries, and they’re continuing that trend under head coach Ben Johnson.

The situation with Shemar Turner is curious. The second-round pick has been sidelined after he suffered an ankle injury during practice on July 23. Per a report by Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are expected to be without Turner for at least four weeks due to the ankle issue.

“Second-round pick Shemar Turner will be out for some time,” wrote Biggs. “The defensive tackle left near the end of the first practice of camp Wednesday with an ankle sprain. The Bears are believed to be bracing for Turner to be sidelined at least a month, which could challenge the Texas A&M product to be ready for the start of the season and almost certainly precludes him from playing in preseason games.”

The Chicago Bears have been quiet on Shemar Turner

The report from Biggs surfaced on Monday. Despite head coach Ben Johnson speaking to the media since, no new information has been given about Turner’s injury.

The local media should absolutely be asking Johnson to confirm Biggs’ report and if the ankle issue is in any way connected to the pre-draft injury that caused concern about the former Aggies defensive lineman.

Chicago selected Turner with the No. 62 pick after he missed out on the NFL Scouting Combine in February to heal from a shin issue that he played in during his final season at Texas A&M. He had a rod inserted into his leg last year that never fully healed before he played in 2024.

Is Turner’s ankle injury connected to the previous shin issue?

The Bears drafted Turner with the No. 62 pick in April’s draft. The defense tackle played through a stress fracture in his shin last season at Texas A&M after he had a rod inserted into his leg. He had to pull out of the Senior Bowl in January after the injury never fully healed.

Is Turner having issues in the same leg that had the rod interested into it? Is the injury expected to be an ongoing issue for the second-round pick?

We don’t know, and no one seems to be asking.

Turner participated in Texas A&M’s Pro Day before the draft. He did practice during OTAs, though he reportedly showed up out of shape, no doubt due to his need to rehab the shin.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Caleb Williams’ clutch ability can provide reassure if offensive struggles occur Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE