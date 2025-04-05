Chicago Bears Draft Profile: Shilo Sanders impresses at Colorado’s showcase

One of the lesser talked about positions the Chicago Bears need to find in the 2025 draft is safety. Jaquan Brisker, Kevin Byard, and Jonathan Owens enter the upcoming season in the final year of their contracts.

The Bears have seven total draft picks for April. Chicago has four selections scheduled within the first 72 picks. While the Bears will likely emphasize adding in the trenches, at tight end, and running back, the team should look to add a safety to develop in 2025.

The Chicago Bears could draft a safety

At 31, Byard isn’t a long-term solution at safety. Like what Chicago had to do with Teven Jenkins this offseason, Brisker’s injury history might keep the team from re-signing the No. 48 pick in the 2022 draft, the second player general manager Ryan Poles ever drafted.

One intriguing Day 3 candidate for the Bears had a stellar “showcase” event at Colorado on Friday.

Safety Shilo Sanders ran a surprise 40-yard dash time of 4.52 and 4.59. That was slower than what Deion Sanders said Shilo needed to earn a new car, but faster than the 4.7 time he was worried would prove some right.

Shilo started his college football career with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2019. He transferred to the Jackson State Tigers in 2021 before transferring to the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023. Shilo followed Deion to stops at JSU and Colorado.

Scouting profile on Shilo Sanders

Shilo recorded 67 tackles, two passes defended, and one forced fumble in 2024.

Writing for Pro Football Network, Jacob Infante argued in his scouting profile of Shilo that the six-foot, 195-pound athlete is talented enough to find work in the league. His strengths include quick processing of reads and quick action on his reads.

However, his weaknesses include age (25), behavioral issues, and run support.

“With significant collegiate experience, a high football IQ and solid athletic ability for the safety position, Sanders is an effective coverage defender with a penchant for forcing fumbles,” Infante wrote. The problem is that Sanders’ concerns don’t come entirely on the field. He could improve his form and physicality as a tackler and ability at the catch point, however.

“There are reasons to be concerned for his financial issues and assault lawsuit, and he’s just an older rookie entering the NFL to begin with. With a couple factors playing against him, Sanders feels like a late-round pick, at best. His tape indicates he could be worthy of a selection late in Round 6 or some time in Round 7.

“The fact he didn’t earn an invitation to the Combine indicates the NFL consensus sees him going undrafted, though he certainly should have his fair share of suitors in undrafted free agency.”

Deion Sanders called the financial issues “bull junk”

During the event Friday, Deion defended Shilo, calling the financial issues “bull junk.”

“Shilo is a old school player coming up under these new school guidelines,” Deion said via Jake Schwanitz of DNVR Buffs. “He’s a dawg. I’m so darn proud of him, he does not take a back seat to anybody. I love who he is on and off the field. I know some other bull junk came out but he’s filled all his financial obligations.”

The Bears have two seventh-round picks (No. 233, No. 240) in the 2025 draft. Shilo could be a risk for Poles to take with one of those picks. If no one selects Shilo in the draft, he could be a priority pickup as an undrafted free agent before rookie minicamp.

Here are highlights of Shilo during the 2024 season, per the Big 12:

