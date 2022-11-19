Trending
Should the Chicago Bulls make a trade?

Dan Solis RamosBy 5 Mins Read
After another unbelievable loss last night against the Orlando Magic, many could be wondering whether the Chicago Bulls should make a trade.

The Chicago Bulls were favored by at least 8 points and were expected to put forth a strong effort on their home court against an Orlando team that was missing one of its young best players in Paolo Banchero. The results were anything short of disappointing, as Zach Lavine finished 1-for-14 from the field and expressed his frustration with Coach Billy Donovan on being benched due to his poor shooting:

“That’s Billy’s decision. He gotta lay with it,” an obviously frustrated LaVine said. “Do I agree with it? No. I think I can go out there and still be me even if I miss some shots. But that’s his decision. He has to stand on it.

LaVine was not the only lowlight of the night, as the Bulls still had a chance to win this game after coming back from being down 19 points in the game. With 12 seconds left on the clock and a 2-point lead, Nikola Vucevic comes up empty on both free throws and the Bulls get gutted with a dagger three from Jalen Suggs. 
The Chicago Bulls have now lost 6 out of their last 7 games and with a record of 6-10, it is not too early to start wondering whether this formula is going to work all season. If there is a move to be made, who should the front office consider trading? We take a look at some scenarios:
