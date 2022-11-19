After another unbelievable loss last night against the Orlando Magic, many could be wondering whether the Chicago Bulls should make a trade.

The Chicago Bulls were favored by at least 8 points and were expected to put forth a strong effort on their home court against an Orlando team that was missing one of its young best players in Paolo Banchero. The results were anything short of disappointing, as Zach Lavine finished 1-for-14 from the field and expressed his frustration with Coach Billy Donovan on being benched due to his poor shooting:

“That’s Billy’s decision. He gotta lay with it,” an obviously frustrated LaVine said. “Do I agree with it? No. I think I can go out there and still be me even if I miss some shots. But that’s his decision. He has to stand on it.

The Chicago Bulls have now lost 6 out of their last 7 games and with a record of 6-10, it is not too early to start wondering whether this formula is going to work all season. If there is a move to be made, who should the front office consider trading? We take a look at some scenarios:

