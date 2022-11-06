The Blackhawks are deep in crisis as yet another goalie gets injured just a few weeks into the season.

For the umpteenth time this season, the Chicago Blackhawks found themselves in an emergency goaltender situation, Saturday, after Arvid Soderblom was ruled out after the second period in the team 4-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Soderblom stopped the first 19 shots he faced before giving up three goals on the next five shots and eventually exiting in an abrupt manner.



“I actually don’t know his status,” Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson told reporters. “The trainer came in after the second period and just said he wasn’t feeling good. It’s definitely concerning with our goalie injuries at this point, but hopefully he is not too bad.”

Soderblom has been fantastic in goal per his short stint with the Blackhawks. He earned his first NHL victory in front of the home crowd on Thursday night as he backstopped a 2-1 overtime thriller against the Kings.



The Blackhawks were forced to turn to their fifth-string goaltender Dylan Wells, who signed an NHL contract earlier this week because of Chicago’s injury issues. He was previously on an AHL contract with the Rockford IceHogs and started the season in the ECHL with the Indy Fuel.



Less than a month into the season, the Blackhawks are down to their fifth-string goaltender with Petr Mrazek (groin), Alex Stalock (concussion protocol), Jaxson Stauber (concussion protocol) and Soderblom all out. Quite unbelievable that the team has already used four goaltenders in 12 games this season.

