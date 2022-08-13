Soldier Field looks like absolute trash with visible footprints and torn up grass all over the field that is supposed to be maintained by the city of Chicago.

The Chicago Bears play at Soldier Field and the field situation is absolutely deplorable ahead of the first game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This is not photoshop. This is what the field actually looks like today. pic.twitter.com/NCtRAJxYWK — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) August 13, 2022

That you can see visible torn up footprints from players warming up is an absolute disgrace to the Chicago Bears from the city of Chicago. You might be able to make an argument that the field is not playable and that the game should be outright cancelled due to potential injuries that could be caused by conditions on the field.

The Bears wanting to leave Soldier Field is completely understandable when you see field conditions like this in August. When things are wet muddy and cold in November that’s usually cause for concern, but this is completely unacceptable field management from the city of Chicago.

