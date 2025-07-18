Chicago Cubs add veteran pitcher before Red Sox series

The Chicago Cubs are adding a veteran pitcher to their roster ahead of their three-game series against the Boston Red Sox this weekend at Wrigley Field. The move comes amid Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins telling 670 The Score Friday that the trade market is super pricey for a key addition.

Chicago has until the trade deadline on July 31 to make some big moves to help with a postseason run. While the front office bides its time, the Cubs added a veteran relief pitcher to strengthen the bullpen.

The Chicago Cubs add a veteran pitcher

Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Cubs are adding Spencer Turnbull.

“Spencer Turnbull goes to the Cubs,” Heyman posted on X.

Spencer Turnbull goes to the Cubs — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 18, 2025

Turnbull, 32, has a career ERA of 4.31. He began the season on the Toronto Blue Jays but was DFA’d on June 27 after starting the campaign with a 7.11 ERA in three appearances and 6.1 innings pitched.

The Detroit Tigers selected Turnbull in the second round of the 2014 draft. The right-hander has spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies. He made some fame in 2021 when he threw a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners during his time with the Tigers.

Turnbull will help a bullpen that is missing arms. Hawks told 670 The Score on Friday that Javier Assad is not expected to return to the mound until August.

